PSNI in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a close call between a cyclist and a lorry yesterday afternoon.

A cyclist reported that he had been dangerously overtaken by a white articulated lorry while a black jeep was travelling in the opposite direction, resulting in the cyclist landing into a hedge.

It happened on the Berryhill Road area of Artigarvan at around 4.10pm.

Those who witnessed the event or has dashcam footage is asked to contact police.