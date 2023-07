There was 15% decrease in the number of commencement notices for new homes issued in Donegal for last month compared to that of last year.

There were 24 for the month of June 2023, 5 less that in 2022.

To date 150 notices have been issued in the county this year so far.

That is a drop of 21.5% on the total for the same time period last year which seen a total of 191.

Donegal ranks 6th on a national level in terms of notices issued.

Cork county had 306 followed by Galway county at 221.