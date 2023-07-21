Frustration as efforts continue to secure funding to repair crash barrier in Kerrykeel

There’s frustration over ongoing efforts to restore a damaged crash barrier in Kerrykeel which was first raised back in 2017.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh previously called for funding to carry out the repairs six years ago and Donegal County Council confirmed this week that it is still working on sourcing money for the works as there is no specific funding available.

Councillor Kavanagh says the damaged barriers pose serious safety risks and is hampering plans to develop a walkway in the area.

He says it is not fit for purpose: