Health Minister accused of “shrinkflation”

The Minister for Health has been accused of “shrinkflation” at a time when older people are crying out for more home care hours.

The comments come from the charity ALONE come as the Minister for Health gave the go ahead for a decrease in the number of hours for home support from 23.9 million to 22 million hours.

However Stephen Donnelly says as part of the reform of the sector there will be payment for travel time for home support providers and carers will also be paid the National Living Wage at a minimum.

ALONE CEO Seán Moynihan says the increased payment is step in the right direction:

