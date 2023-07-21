Local Authority staff to resume industrial action

Fórsa says industrial action will resume in local authorities, including Donegal County Council, as talks broke down yesterday between the union and the Local Government Management Agency at the Workplace Relations Commission.

It centres around issues relating to pay and workload following the loss of 10,000 jobs since the financial crisis.

Fórsa’s Head of Local Government and Local Services Richy Carrothers says the LGMA forced the action and betrayed the good faith joint union management referral.

Earlier this month local authority workers suspended planned industrial action to allow for talks, after assurances that the employer was committed to meaningful and constructive engagement on the issue.