Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Local Authority staff to resume industrial action

Fórsa says industrial action will resume in local authorities, including Donegal County Council, as talks broke down yesterday between the union and the Local Government Management Agency at the Workplace Relations Commission.

It centres around issues relating to pay and workload following the loss of 10,000 jobs since the financial crisis.

Fórsa’s Head of Local Government and Local Services Richy Carrothers says the LGMA forced the action and betrayed the good faith joint union management referral.

Earlier this month local authority workers suspended planned industrial action to allow for talks, after assurances that the employer was committed to meaningful and constructive engagement on the issue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday July 21st

21 July 2023
witness-appeal
News, Top Stories

Man threatened with knife in armed robbery in Derry

21 July 2023
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed in Omagh following road traffic collision

21 July 2023
cyclist
News, Top Stories

Cyclist lands in hedge following dangerous overtake by lorry

21 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday July 21st

21 July 2023
witness-appeal
News, Top Stories

Man threatened with knife in armed robbery in Derry

21 July 2023
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed in Omagh following road traffic collision

21 July 2023
cyclist
News, Top Stories

Cyclist lands in hedge following dangerous overtake by lorry

21 July 2023
Print
News, Top Stories

Local Authority staff to resume industrial action

21 July 2023
bike theft
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry appeal for information following theft of bike and tampering of vehicles

21 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube