Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Man threatened with knife in armed robbery in Derry

Detectives from Strand Road CID are appealing for witnesses following a report of an armed robbery in the Belmont area of Racecourse Road, Derry in the early hours of this morning.

A man was approached by three men while walking along the Racecourse Road at approximately half past two this morning.

One of the men in the group was armed with a knife.

He threatened the victim and then demanded that the victim hand over the money.

They then made off in the direction of the Pennyburn area with the victims wallet.

In a statement Detective Sergeant Gingell reassured locals that while this is a serious incident, it is very rare in occurrence.

Anyone who witnessed the event, or has dash cam or cctv footage that could be used in identifying the culprits is asked to make it available to detectives by contacting 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

witness-appeal
News, Top Stories

Man threatened with knife in armed robbery in Derry

21 July 2023
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed in Omagh following road traffic collision

21 July 2023
cyclist
News, Top Stories

Cyclist lands in hedge following dangerous overtake by lorry

21 July 2023
bike theft
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry appeal for information following theft of bike and tampering of vehicles

21 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

witness-appeal
News, Top Stories

Man threatened with knife in armed robbery in Derry

21 July 2023
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed in Omagh following road traffic collision

21 July 2023
cyclist
News, Top Stories

Cyclist lands in hedge following dangerous overtake by lorry

21 July 2023
bike theft
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry appeal for information following theft of bike and tampering of vehicles

21 July 2023
hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Tough times ahead’ says Donegal Hotelier as VAT set to return to 13.5%

21 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube