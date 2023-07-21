Man threatened with knife in armed robbery in Derry

Detectives from Strand Road CID are appealing for witnesses following a report of an armed robbery in the Belmont area of Racecourse Road, Derry in the early hours of this morning.

A man was approached by three men while walking along the Racecourse Road at approximately half past two this morning.

One of the men in the group was armed with a knife.

He threatened the victim and then demanded that the victim hand over the money.

They then made off in the direction of the Pennyburn area with the victims wallet.

In a statement Detective Sergeant Gingell reassured locals that while this is a serious incident, it is very rare in occurrence.

Anyone who witnessed the event, or has dash cam or cctv footage that could be used in identifying the culprits is asked to make it available to detectives by contacting 101.