PSNI in Derry are investigating following reports of a man who stole a bike and tampered with parked vehicles around Kingsford Park, on Saturday, the 24th of June.

It happened in the early hours of the morning at around 3:15am

It’s reported he entered multiple gardens and driveways attempting to gain entry to parked vehicles, resulting in damage as well committing the theft.

Police are appealing to the public to report any suspicious activity witnessed in the area around that time.