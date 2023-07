RTÉ Director-General Kevin Bakhurst will meet with broadcaster Ryan Tubridy again in the coming weeks, after a “one-to-one meeting” between them in recent days.

A statement from the broadcaster says the pair had a “good, open, and constructive conversation”.

Mr Tubridy has been off air from his weekday radio show since the payments scandal broke at RTÉ last month, and his future at the broadcaster remains in doubt.