Staff forced to carry out basic tests in LUH ED corridors as pressures continue

Staff have been forced to carry out basic tests in the corridors of Letterkenny University Hospital’s Emergency Department as the ED remains extremely busy.

An additional 300 people have presented at the ED so far this month when compared to the same period in 2022 with daily figures of over 160 people recorded this week.

According to the INMO, 29 patients are without a bed at the hospital today.

Hospital Manager, Sean Murphy says an increase in attendances at the ED and a change over of trainee medical staff are adding to the pressures in the Department.

He forecasts the situation to continue over the coming days: