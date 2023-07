Donegal Masters are into the Shield Final after beating Antrim Masters 0-14 to 0-05 in MacCumhaill Park on Saturday afternoon.

The final score line didn’t reflect the full game as coming into the second half it was 5 points to 3 in Donegal’s favour.

In the second half the home side pulled away towards the last 15 minutes to win convincingly.

On Saturday Sport, Chris Ashmore spoke to Donegal Masters manager Mark Cannon…