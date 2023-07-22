Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
FAI Cup: Early goals proves costly as Cockhill Celtic lose to Bray

Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill Celtic found SSE Airtricity League First Division side Bray Wanderers just too hot to handle as they were soundly beaten 3-1 in their Sports Direct FAI Cup first round tie at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds in Buncrana.

Although Cockhill started on a positive note, Bray enjoyed a purple patch mid-way through the half and surged into a 3-0 lead.

Ben Feeney opened the scoring on 25 minutes, Chris Lyons added a second on 34 minutes and Callum Thompson got the third two minutes later. However, Fionn McClure pulled one back on 42 minutes to give some hope for the FAI Intermediate Cup runners-up as they went into the break.

Cockhill had the better of the second half, but Bray held on to book their place in the second round.

Oisin Kelly summarised the day’s action afterwards on Saturday Sport.

