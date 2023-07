New figures released by the Department of Housing show over 40,631 people – just over a 10th of those registered with the RTB – have claimed the €500 rent tax credit to date this year.

Last year over 238,000 renters in total claimed the €500 credit.

Senator Mary Fitzpatrick, Fianna Fail’s Spokesperson on Housing, says the low uptake is disappointing and that they would like to see all renters avail of the tax credit: