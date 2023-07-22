McCourt and Hoy win Down Rally ahead of Henry and Robinson

Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt and Brian Hoy, in their Ford Fiesta Rally2, won the Down Stages Rally.

After eight special stages, the victors had more than 46 seconds to spare over Desi Henry and Kilmacrennan co-driver Paddy Robinson in their Citroen C3 Rally2.

Castlederg’s Jason Mitchell, with Donegal’s Paddy McCrudden on the notes, were third in their VW Polo GTi R5, a further 1 minute and 47 seconds back.

Inishowen driver Joseph McGonigle with co-driver Ciaran Geaney were sixth in another Citroen C3 Rally2.

The full results can be accessed here:

https://www.rallyscore.net/#/results/2747/1071?Down-Rally

McCourt is a former Donegal Forestry Rally winner.