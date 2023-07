The Public Accounts Committee is seeking further information from RTÉ in connection with its probe into undeclared payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Its Chair says former director general Dee Forbes, former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe, former commercial director Geraldine O’Leary and Director of Content Jim Jennings should appear before it.

Deputy Brian Stanley says crucial documents need to be submitted for examination by members of the Committee: