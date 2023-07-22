Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Rip off Ireland is alive and well’ – Deputy Doherty

Rip off Ireland is alive and well.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who has hit out at hotels continuing to charge high rates on the dates of large music and sporting events.

He highlighted one case in which a person travelling to the Europa final in May 2024 had their accommodation cancelled and it later relisted for ten times the original price.

Deputy Doherty is calling for legislation to be put in place to prevent hotels from making such a move.

He says people are being treated unfairly:

Top Stories

