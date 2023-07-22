Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Winner for Orr at Ripon while Browne-McMonagle gets second at the Curragh

Donegal’s Oisin Orr chalked up another win as he rode the 9/2 shot Tropical Island to victory for trainer Richard Fahey at Ripon in the Dobson Gaskets EBF Maiden Stakes.

Elsewhere, at the Curragh, Dylan Browne McMonagle was second on board Mythology for trainer Joseph O’Brien in the Juddmonte Irish EBF Maiden race over seven furlongs.

On Friday night, Browne-McMonagle won the Uhy Ross Brooke Chartered Accountants Fillies’ Handicap on Night Sparkle (9/2) for M. D. O’Callaghan.

Meanwhile, Savethelastdance’s (10-11F) won the  Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

