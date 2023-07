Over 600 concerns were brought to the Charities Regulator last year.

One third related to concerns about governance, while a further third were about the legitimacy of certain charities.

The Regulator’s annual report for 2022 also showed 41% of registered charities failed to file their annual accounts on time, despite being legally bound to do so.

In Donegal, there were 511 registered charities last year, the fourth highest number in the country.