Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Climate Change Advisory Council warns Ireland will not meet targets

The government is facing renewed calls to wake up to the climate crisis.

The Climate Change Advisory Council’s review for 2023 has found Ireland will not meet the targets set in the first and second carbon budget periods unless immediate action is taken and emissions begin to fall much more rapidly.

Among the body’s recommendations to Government is a redesigning of Motor Tax to promote energy efficient vehicles, and increasing the tax year on year.

Council Chair, Marie Donnelly says the gap between climate ambition and climate action must be addressed now:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

417DE570-7888-4EA7-B69B-B764DD8A3040
News, Top Stories

Gardai reissue appeal for information in connection with weekend crash between Termon and Kilmacrennan

25 July 2023
Drugs Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into €4m drugs find in Donegal

25 July 2023
Rail ITW
News, Audio, Top Stories

“We need to bring back rail to Donegal” – Ryan

25 July 2023
flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cabinet to sign off on support for businesses affected by flash floods in East Donegal

25 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

417DE570-7888-4EA7-B69B-B764DD8A3040
News, Top Stories

Gardai reissue appeal for information in connection with weekend crash between Termon and Kilmacrennan

25 July 2023
Drugs Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into €4m drugs find in Donegal

25 July 2023
Rail ITW
News, Audio, Top Stories

“We need to bring back rail to Donegal” – Ryan

25 July 2023
flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cabinet to sign off on support for businesses affected by flash floods in East Donegal

25 July 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Donegal man to be sentenced today for rape and sexual abuse of daughter

25 July 2023
Charity
News, Top Stories

511 registered charities in Donegal

25 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube