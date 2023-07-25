Climate Change Advisory Council warns Ireland will not meet targets

The government is facing renewed calls to wake up to the climate crisis.

The Climate Change Advisory Council’s review for 2023 has found Ireland will not meet the targets set in the first and second carbon budget periods unless immediate action is taken and emissions begin to fall much more rapidly.

Among the body’s recommendations to Government is a redesigning of Motor Tax to promote energy efficient vehicles, and increasing the tax year on year.

Council Chair, Marie Donnelly says the gap between climate ambition and climate action must be addressed now: