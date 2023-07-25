Sandbags must be readily available in case of repeat flooding tomorrow – Cllr. Gary Doherty

Fears are growing surrounding tomorrow’s weather forecast for heavy rainfall.

It follows flash flooding over the weekend which hit East Donegal.

Speaking in a meeting of Donegal County Council yesterday, Cllr. Gary Doherty asked for sandbags to be at the ready.

In response, Director of Emergency Services with Donegal County Council Garry Martin said there is 10mm of rainfall forecasted, compared to the 84mm experienced on Saturday.

However, Cllr. Doherty said given how late the weather warning was issued before the floods, provisions are a must: