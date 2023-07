Searches are being carried out in Fanad after a Galway man went missing.

Greg King was last seen at midnight on Sunday.

People are being asked to check their land and any outbuildings.

In a social media post, a friend of Greg’s says they are all very worried as it is out of character for him to go missing.

His partner Sinead spoke to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, saying they had been in the Fanad Lodge all day on Sunday, and she had left before him ……..