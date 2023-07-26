Business Matters Ep 155 – Louis Boyce & Deirdre McColgan

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by local estate agent, Louis Boyce. A native of Carrigart with a strong background in retail, Louis set up a property agency with Denis Faulkner in Letterkenny 20 years ago.

He left the company in 2014 and spent the next three years in London. Louis went back into the property business three years ago when he set up Louis Boyce Estate Agents.

Ciaran also talks to the quality manager with Donegal ETB’s Further Education and Training Services, Deirdre McColgan, about the new tertiary degrees launched recently by Minister Simon Harris.

Listen back here: