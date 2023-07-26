Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Business Matters Ep 155 – Louis Boyce & Deirdre McColgan

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by local estate agent, Louis Boyce. A native of Carrigart with a strong background in retail, Louis set up a property agency with Denis Faulkner in Letterkenny 20 years ago.

He left the company in 2014 and spent the next three years in London. Louis went back into the property business three years ago when he set up Louis Boyce Estate Agents.

Ciaran also talks to the quality manager with Donegal ETB’s Further Education and Training Services, Deirdre McColgan, about the new tertiary degrees launched recently by Minister Simon Harris.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 155 – Louis Boyce & Deirdre McColgan

26 July 2023
Raphoe Flooding
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann to be asked why no prior warning to flash floods in Donegal was issued

26 July 2023
Moville CC works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Construction finally underway on Moville Community College extension

26 July 2023
River Finn
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for co-ordinated plan to develop Finn and Foyle rivers into Blueway

26 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 155 – Louis Boyce & Deirdre McColgan

26 July 2023
Raphoe Flooding
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann to be asked why no prior warning to flash floods in Donegal was issued

26 July 2023
Moville CC works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Construction finally underway on Moville Community College extension

26 July 2023
River Finn
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for co-ordinated plan to develop Finn and Foyle rivers into Blueway

26 July 2023
Blue Green Algae
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to monitor Blue-Green Algae in lakes and ponds

26 July 2023
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of home in Donegal 47% less than national average

26 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube