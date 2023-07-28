Calls for those ready to commence remedial works to be prioritised under new defective block scheme

Donegal County Council is being urged to prioritise defective block homeowners who are ready to commence remedial works under the new Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

Some homeowners who had engaged with the previous scheme and had submitted their application 9 months ago fall further down the line due to the categories laid out now under the enhanced scheme.

Councillor Martin McDermott, Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Block Committee says its vital the applicants who have already had a lengthy wait are progressed as soon as possible: