Collection of Dr Simon Shiel’s books to be presented to Ballyshannon Community Hospital

A collection of over 100 books belonging to the late Dr Simon Sheil are to be presented today to the new Ballyshannon Community Hospital.

Dr Sheil, who endowed the former Sheil hospital, practised in the town and his library contained several hundred books.

The event will include descendants of Dr McMullin, who rescued the books from the hospital in 1916.

Director of Nursing at Ballyshannon Community Hospital, Donna Reid says there will be two open days to offer people the opportunity to view the collection: