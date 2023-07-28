Donegal Deputy says Uisce Éireann have big questions to answer

A Donegal Deputy says there are big questions that Uisce Éireann needs to answer in regards to water supply in Inishowen.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn is calling on the utility to commence the promised works to replace 790 metres of old water mains in the Clonmany area urgently.

A Boil Water Notice is currently in place on the Inishowen West Public Water Supply and Carndonagh Mixed Public Water Supply, affecting 8,900 properties.

Deputy MacLochlainn says residents and businesses need assurances that they will have a sufficient water supply: