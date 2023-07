Milford & District Resource Centre in Donegal have been awarded €10,000 under the SPAR Community Fund initiative.

They are one of six beneficiaries across Ireland.

Milford & District Resource Centre aims to tackle social isolation, poor health outcomes including mental health, inequality, poverty and lack of opportunity.

The funding will go towards renovating an old church building the group was gifted and repurpose it into a community hub.

Over 1100 groups from around the country applied.