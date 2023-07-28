“It’s a special Brandywell night” – Higgins and players react to European win

Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins was full of praise for his players – and the backing of the Brandywell faithful – as Derry City were good value for their 2-1 Europa Conference Qualifier against Finnish side KuPS.

Speaking to Martin Holmes at the a post-match press conference, he said it was a brilliant win.

Derry City defender Mark Connolly was well-pleased with the outcome, but pointed out that they are only at the half-way stage and they have a tough second leg still to come.

Will Patching, who was one of the Derry scorers, felt it was great to come from behind to secure the victory and was particularly pleased with the second half performance.