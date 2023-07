Gardaí are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man who is missing around Quigleys point.

Daniel McLaughlin was last seen at his home in the area on July 7th.

He’s described as being 6 foot, of slim build, with grey hair and he wears glasses.

Daniel is known to regularly visit Quigley’s Point Village, Derry City and Carndonagh.