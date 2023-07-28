Uisce Eireann asked to ensure better consultation with Donegal public

Uisce Eireann is being asked to ensure better consultation with the public ahead of planned works.

A six week road closure is due to come into effect in the coming weeks to facilitate the installation of a new water line in the Meenawheel area of West Donegal.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says many elderly people in the area will effectively be left cut off or forced to undertake a lengthy journey as a result of the road closure.

He says it is a major inconvenience for many in the area: