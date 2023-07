A School Uniform Swap Shop has been set up in Castlefin to assist families in the cost-of-living crisis.

The initial idea began with Councillor Gary Doherty and Branch President of St Vincent de Paul Noeleen Killen to aid children going back to school.

The shop will be open again tomorrow evening from 7pm to 8pm in St. Mary’s Hall, Castlefin with the remaining stock.

Cllr. Doherty says that the event was attended by many in the community.