75% of schools failed to receive job post applications

The new head of one of the country’s main teaching union says the government must get real about addressing the teacher shortage crisis.

ASTI research shows three quarters of schools didn’t receive a single application for an advertised teaching post in the 2022/23 school year, while 81% of schools had to employ at least one unqualified teacher.

The new President of the ASTI says the crisis is undermining children’s and young people’s education and must be addressed as a matter of urgency

Geraldine O’Brien says teaching is no longer seen as a good job:

