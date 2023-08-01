Consultation opens on next phase of PEACEPLUS programme

The development of a PEACEPLUS Local Community Action Plan for Donegal is a step closer after Donegal County Council confirmed this week it’s now moving on to Stage 3 of the process.

This will involve a further public consultation, before the final plan is finalised and submitted by December.

Donegal County Council says the Plan, informed by a local community engagement process, ‌will enable and empower communities to assist in the development of priority projects and programmes the council under the PEACEPLUS Programme.

This, the council says, will result in shared and inclusive local services, facilities and spaces. and make a significant and lasting contribution to peace and reconciliation.

Stages 1 and 2 of the consultation process are now complete, and an indicative Report has now been published.

The council is now embarking on a final series of Public Consultation Events, before an application is submitted to the Special EU Programmes Body by a closing date of 14th December 2023.

A number of Zoom meetings will take place over the next fortnight, along with face to face sessions in Donegal Town, Dungloe, Letterkenny, Stranorlar and Carndonagh.

Donegal County Council is coordinating a consultation process with the wider community to develop a PEACEPLUS Local Community Action Plan for Donegal. The Plan, informed by a local community engagement process, ‌will enable and empower communities to assist in the development of priority projects and programmes for Donegal under the PEACEPLUS Programme, which will result in shared and inclusive local services, facilities and spaces; and make a significant and lasting contribution to peace and reconciliation.

Public Consultation Stage 3 Process

Stage 1&2 of the consultation process is now complete. This included a number of public and online events taking place across each Municipal District from February to June 2023, alongside an online survey, and the publication of an indicative Report.

The aim of Stage 1 engagement process was to identify needs, gaps, and strategic opportunities by developing concept ideas to feed into the formulation of a co-designed action plan for Donegal. Prioritising where delivery may have most impact, and where peace building, transformation and cultural diversity needs may be greatest.

Stage 2 invited you to further engage by taking part in information sessions. These events presented the findings of Stage 1 and provided the opportunity to further input by submitting Concept Forms to formally gather ideas relevant to this programme and assist the Partnership in creating a list of project ideas that might fit with the funding opportunity under PEACEPLUS Theme 1.1.

The co-design process to date has included:

Following the completion of Stage 1 & 2, we are now commencing the final Stage 3 Public Consultation Events, to submit an application to SEUPB by a closing date of 14th December 2023.

We will continue to work with all stakeholders in identifying which projects could be included in the submission to SEUPB. We would like to invite you to participate in the final round of workshops to finalise the development around projects/programmes on a thematic basis. Stage 3 workshops will discuss the final steps of co-design for Themes Two and Three; and for Theme One provide information on the submission process including criteria.

Dates and times of Stage 3 Consultation events are as follows:

Zoom meeting 6pm-8pm Wednesday 9th August – Theme One only

In person workshops 10th and 11th August for all Themes with particular focus on Themes Two and Three.

Thursday 10th August 2023

Donegal Public Service Centre, 10:00am-12.00pm

Dungloe Public Service Centre, 2.00pm-4.00pm

Letterkenny Public Service Centre, 6.00pm-8.00pm

Friday 11th August 2023

The Base Enterprise Centre, Stranorlar, 10:00am-12.00pm

Carndonagh Public Service Centre, 2.00pm-4.00pm

* For in-person events there is no requirement to register your interest to attend

* To register for the online event or require further information on the consultation process please email PEACE@donegalcoco.ie and the zoom link will be forwarded to you.

Download stage one Indicative Report

Please read the PEACEPLUS background and briefing at relevant websites including SEUPB and Donegal County Council.

PEACEPLUS Survey

An online survey is now available to allow you to have your say or share your views on the development of Donegal’s Local PEACEPLUS Action Plan. This ensures that it reflects the needs and aspirations of individual citizens, local businesses, community and voluntary organisations and other key stakeholders within the County.

It will take no longer than 10 minutes to complete.

Email: PEACE@donegalcoco.ie or Tel: 07491 53900 for further information.

See the Council’s website for updates: https://www.donegalcoco.ie/community/peaceplus/

Donegal County Council wishes to thank all those who contribute to this consultation Process, your input is invaluable to the development of the PEACEPLUS Action Plan for Donegal.