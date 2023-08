Gardai and the family of a missing Donegal man are extremely concerned for his welfare.

74 year old Daniel McLaughlin was last seen at his home in Quigley’s Point in or around July 7th.

He is described as being 6 foot in height with a slim build, grey hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Sergeant Charlene Anderson says Daniel is known to frequent the a number of areas in the North West: