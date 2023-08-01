Keith Cowan departs Finn Park

Keith Cowan has left Finn Harps with the club confirming the news this afternoon saying “Finn Harps and Keith Cowan have today parted company by mutual consent.”

Keith who rejoined the club as captain last December and was Dave Rogers first signing as manager has found limited game time in recent weeks.

“Keith and his wife have recently welcomed their new born baby girl into the world and along with his full time work commitments it has been agreed that his family and personal commitments must take priority.

We thank Keith always for his professionalism and dedication when wearing the famous Harps jersey and wish him and his family a wonderful future.”

Cowan said on his Twitter account, “Regrettably my spell 2nd at Finn Harps has come to an end. It has been a difficult decision, but one that has been made in the interest of both the team and myself. I did not want to give the role any less than it deserves. However, family and work commitments must take precedence. at this time in my life.

I would like to thank the gaffer, his staff, but most of all my teammates and wish them and the club every success in the future.”