The lock was broken and entry gained to the Parish Hall in Ramelton between 6 o’clock on Saturday evening and 10 o’clock on Monday morning last.

It’s reported the lock was broken on the interior and exterior of the door, however nothing was taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crime to come forward.

It’s also asked that any relevant information or video and dashcam footage is made known to gardaí.