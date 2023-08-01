Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

MAG writing to Donegal’s TDs asking if they believe the new DCB scheme will work

The Mica Action Group has written to all of Donegal’s TDs, senators and councillors asking each of them to state unequivocally whether or not they believe the enhanced defective concrete block scheme will meet the needs of homeowners.

Last week, the group wrote to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien asking him to come to Donegal to attend a public meeting and answer homeowners’ concerns and questions regarding the recently implemented revised scheme.

Now, they are asking Donegal’s representatives if they believe the scheme as it stands is fit for purpose, and if they believe the minister should come to Donegal for a public meeting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

healthy food
News, Audio, Top Stories

Raising minimum wage would lead to rise in cost of groceries

1 August 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Two girls die in collision on way to prom in Co. Monaghan

1 August 2023
classrooms
News, Audio, Top Stories

75% of schools failed to receive job post applications

1 August 2023
Mica House 2
News, Top Stories

MAG writing to Donegal’s TDs asking if they believe the new DCB scheme will work

1 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

healthy food
News, Audio, Top Stories

Raising minimum wage would lead to rise in cost of groceries

1 August 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Two girls die in collision on way to prom in Co. Monaghan

1 August 2023
classrooms
News, Audio, Top Stories

75% of schools failed to receive job post applications

1 August 2023
Mica House 2
News, Top Stories

MAG writing to Donegal’s TDs asking if they believe the new DCB scheme will work

1 August 2023
european-commission-building-flags
News, Audio, Top Stories

Youth groups urged to apply for PEACEPLUS funding

1 August 2023
Peaceplus Banner
News, Top Stories

Consultation opens on next phase of PEACEPLUS programme

1 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube