MAG writing to Donegal’s TDs asking if they believe the new DCB scheme will work

The Mica Action Group has written to all of Donegal’s TDs, senators and councillors asking each of them to state unequivocally whether or not they believe the enhanced defective concrete block scheme will meet the needs of homeowners.

Last week, the group wrote to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien asking him to come to Donegal to attend a public meeting and answer homeowners’ concerns and questions regarding the recently implemented revised scheme.

Now, they are asking Donegal’s representatives if they believe the scheme as it stands is fit for purpose, and if they believe the minister should come to Donegal for a public meeting.