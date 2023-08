There’s been over a 3% increase in the number of new car registrations in Donegal between January and July when compared to the same period last night.

2,205 new cars were registered in the county in the first seven months of the year, that’s up from 2,135 in 2022.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry who released their official 232 new vehicle registrations statistics for July, new car registrations for the month of July were up 24% nationally.