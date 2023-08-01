Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Defective Blocks Scheme is for purpose – McConalogue

Minister Charlie McConalogue says he believes Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will visit Donegal shortly for discussions on the revised Defective Concrete Block scheme.

He was speaking after he met with officials for discussions on how applicants are being transitioned into the new scheme.

Minister McConalogue told Highland Radio News he believes the revised scheme is fit for purpose, but it will have to be carefully monitored.

He says all 850 already accepted by the council under the old scheme are being written to so they will be clear on what they need to do now..………….

