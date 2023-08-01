PSNI investigating alleged sectarian attack on Derry bound train

Police in Derry are seeking witnesses after an alleged assault on a Derry bound train at the weekend.

Shortly after 11.10 on Saturday night, 29th July, police received reports about ongoing verbal abuse on a train. When they arrived at the train station, a male passenger reported he had been assaulted on board the train, having been kicked on the leg. This is being treated as a sectarian hate crime at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police are appealing to anyone who was on the train and captured mobile phone footage of what occurred, or has information, to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 2113 of 29/07/23.

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/