The Taoiseach has said the rents being charged for apartments in Ireland are “extraordinary”.

Leo Varadkar says he believes the way to address the rental trap is to provide more supply and increase home ownership rates.

Ireland has one of the biggest age divides when it comes to home ownership of any country in Europe, according to the ESRI.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he’s not a believer in long term rental: