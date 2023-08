Millions are being wasted in the health system.

That’s according to a woman in her 80s who has been waiting over a day at the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital to receive care.

Noreen, told today’s Nine til Noon Show that she presented at the ED yesterday morning, she was triaged at around 3pm but left the hospital at 2am this morning before returning later.

She says provisions are not being put in place to care for an ageing population: