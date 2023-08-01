Youth groups urged to apply for PEACEPLUS funding

Youth groups and other bodies in the North West are being urged to apply for funding under the PEACEPLUS Youth Programme.

Over €47 million is available for projects across five schemes, with Thursday week, August 10th, the deadline for the Youth Programme. It is particularly

designed to encourage young people to form positive relationships with others from a different background. It’s targeted at young people aged 14-24 who are disadvantaged or marginalised and are at risk of becoming involved in anti-social behaviour, violence or paramilitary activity.

Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey is urging groups in Donegal and the border counties to get their applications in soon………