Business Matters Ep 156 – Terence Boyle

On this week’s Busines Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by hairdresser, Terence Boyle.

A native of Kilcar, Terence left school at the age of 14 and after a number of jobs, he decided to pursue a career in the hair industry when he moved to Letterkenny, spending the next ten years with Patrick Gildea.

Terence set up his first salon at The Silver Tassie Hotel in Letterkenny in 2009, has since opened salons in The Courtyard Shopping Centre in Letterkenny and Ramelton, and also operates a mobile barber service.

