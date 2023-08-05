Glenswilly come good in second half to win Division 2 Final

Glenswilly produced a powerful second half display as they won the All-County League Division 2 Final against Naomh Columba at Davy Brennan Memorial Park in Glenties.

It finished Glenswilly 1-14, Naomh Columba 0-9.

There was little between the sides in the first half which ended level at five points apiece.

Gary McFadden got a goal for Glenswilly early in the second half and with Michael Murphy coming more and more into the game, they proved to be too strong for the south-west Donegal side.

Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News summarised the match at the final whistle..