Mattie Donnelly set to miss the rest of the season

 

Tyrone’s Mattie Donnelly has been ruled out for the rest of the season by a serious knee injury. He will miss the club Championship in a major blow to Trillick’s prospects of winning a first title since 2019.

Donnelly sustained the injury while playing for Trillick in the Kilmacud Sevens on All-Ireland final weekend.

His long-term absence is also likely to impact his involvement in Tyrone’s pre-season later this year, and could hasten the end of an inter-county career spanning 14 years.

“He’s a big loss, and other men need to step up to the plate and raise their game,” said Trillick team-mate Ciaran Daly.

Trillick are defending Division One League champions, and currently sit fourth in the table.

Tyrone panellists Richie Donnelly and Seanie O’Donnell also missed the clash with Coalisland, and their return will be crucial as the Reds prepare for a difficult first round Championship clash with Loughmacrory.

 

 

 

