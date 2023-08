St. Eunan’s are through to the Donegal Summer Senior Hurling Championship Final.

They defeated Burt by 1-12 to 1-10 in their semi-final clash.

They will now face the winners of Saturday’s second semi-final between Setanta and Buncrana.

Meanwhile, the intermediate final will feature Carndonagh and MacCumhaill.

Carndonagh beat Dungloe by 0-12 to 1-5 in their semi-final while MacCumhaill’s overcame Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon by 4-17 to 0-6.