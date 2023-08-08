Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes

In Part One, after a look at the papers, Donal Kavanagh speaks to Donegal Town Mayor Pauric Kennedy about the theft of a wooden frog from a local wood. We hear from climber and cave explorer Iain Miller about his discovery and descent into the cave of seals, and hear from Killygordon resident David about persistent flooding at his home:

In hour two we have our Community Garda Information Slot, we speak to Alcohol Forum Ireland about some disturbing figures which have been published recently, and we preview Letterkenny Pride, which takes place on Saturday August 19th:

Hour Three begins with Sinn Fein Health Spokesperson Deputy David Cullinane discussing plans to tackle a backlog in children’s spinal surgery, and Minister Roderick O’Gormon speaks about new provisions to provide domestic violence victims with paid leave. Noel Cunningham previews the Donegal Camino, and we hear of new regulations which may impact our waste collection charges and arrangements :