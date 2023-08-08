Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, Donal Kavanagh speaks to Donegal Town Mayor Pauric Kennedy about the theft of a wooden frog from a local wood. We hear from climber and cave explorer Iain Miller about his discovery and descent into the cave of seals, and hear from Killygordon resident David about persistent flooding at his home:

In hour two we have our Community Garda Information Slot, we speak to Alcohol Forum Ireland about some disturbing figures which have been published recently, and we preview Letterkenny Pride, which takes place on Saturday August 19th:

Hour Three begins with Sinn Fein Health Spokesperson Deputy David Cullinane discussing plans to tackle a backlog in children’s spinal surgery, and Minister Roderick O’Gormon speaks about new provisions to provide domestic violence victims with paid leave. Noel Cunningham previews the Donegal Camino, and we hear of new regulations which may impact our waste collection charges and arrangements :

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Teenager injured by debris from hijacked car in Derry

8 August 2023
Bonds Street arson
News, Top Stories

Derry arson ‘reckless act’ – Police

8 August 2023
House Key
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister hoping to extend Help to Buy Scheme

8 August 2023
Toll1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government to consider deferring toll charge increases

8 August 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours to Protect – Ballybofey and Stranorlar Tidy Towns 08/08/23

8 August 2023
derry
News, Top Stories

Derry and Strabane Mayor appeals for calm in Derry

8 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

