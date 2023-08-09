Business Matters Ep 157 – Fiona Murphy & Mairtín Kelly

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the co-owner of Citadel Gymnastics in Letterkenny and Gweedore, Fiona Murphy, and the owner of Kelly’s Centra and Kelly’s Diner in Letterkenny, Mairtín Kelly.

Having graduated in mechanical engineering, Fiona Murphy decided to leave her job as a project engineer in Donegal Town and set up her own gymnastics company in Letterkenny in 2018. The following year, Citadel opened up its second centre in Gweedore. Citadel currently employs 23 people, has 16 young leaders and has recently embarked on a new recruitment campaign.

Last month Mairtín Kelly unveiled the last addition to his team at Kelly’s Diner – a robotic waiter powered by artificial intelligence, which is proving a big hit with both staff and patrons. The robot was officially named “Oreo” last week and according to Mairtín, it could be the first of a number of AI devices which will be used by businesses like his to improve efficiency.

Listen back here: