Gold for Katie George Dunlevy at Para-Cycling World Championships

London-based Katie-George Dunlevy, whose father John hails from Mountcharles, won gold at the 2023 UCI and Para-Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

She teamed up with Linda Kelly to win gold in the Women’s B Time Trial in Glasgow.

Earlier in the championships, Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, won bronze, in the WB tandem pursuit.

Katie has been amongst the most successful Para Athletes ever to have represented Ireland having medalled consistently at World and Paralympic Games since 2014.

Most of her success has come with Eve McCrystal.

