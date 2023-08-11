Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Works to begin this month to improve water supply in The Rosses

Work is due to commence in the coming weeks to improve the supply of raw water in The Rosses area.

It’s part of a significant investment from Uisce Eireann.

Works to improve the supply of raw water from Lough Keel to Crolly Water Treatment Plant is set to commence this month to ensure a safe and secure water supply in Gweedore and The Rosses.

Lough Keel serves almost 10,000 people.

Uisce Éireann crews are scheduled to arrive in The Rosses at the end August to begin work on replacing more than 1,400m of old pipework which is susceptible to regular interruptions of water supply between Lough Keel and Crolly Water Treatment Plant.

A road closure will be in place along the L-1593-2 in the townlands of Crolly and Cronaguiggy for the duration of the works.

Diversions will be in place.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

sick child
News, Audio, Top Stories

GP visit cards for young children rolled out today

11 August 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Snake on the loose in Strabane

11 August 2023
AIB
News, Top Stories

Some AIB mortgage holders to see a €600 rise per month

11 August 2023
irish water workers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Light at end of tunnel for Letterkenny residents as Uisce Eireann confirms planned works

11 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

sick child
News, Audio, Top Stories

GP visit cards for young children rolled out today

11 August 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Snake on the loose in Strabane

11 August 2023
AIB
News, Top Stories

Some AIB mortgage holders to see a €600 rise per month

11 August 2023
irish water workers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Light at end of tunnel for Letterkenny residents as Uisce Eireann confirms planned works

11 August 2023
Pearse Rent
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty tells emigrants in Australia that he is committed to creating opportunities for them to return home

11 August 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Works to begin this month to improve water supply in The Rosses

11 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube