Works to begin this month to improve water supply in The Rosses

Work is due to commence in the coming weeks to improve the supply of raw water in The Rosses area.

It’s part of a significant investment from Uisce Eireann.

Works to improve the supply of raw water from Lough Keel to Crolly Water Treatment Plant is set to commence this month to ensure a safe and secure water supply in Gweedore and The Rosses.

Lough Keel serves almost 10,000 people.

Uisce Éireann crews are scheduled to arrive in The Rosses at the end August to begin work on replacing more than 1,400m of old pipework which is susceptible to regular interruptions of water supply between Lough Keel and Crolly Water Treatment Plant.

A road closure will be in place along the L-1593-2 in the townlands of Crolly and Cronaguiggy for the duration of the works.

Diversions will be in place.