Business Matters Ep 158 – Joe & Tracey Alexander

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to the owners of Alexander’s of Ballybofey, Joe and Tracey Alexander. The business was taken over from the McClure family by Joe’s parents in 1960 and has been trading successfully since.

Joe bought over the shop and became the sole owner in 1989. And in 2019, his wife, Tracey, who had been a medical secretary for 23 years at a local practice, began to work full-time in the business. Alexander’s, which has a coffee loft, a book shop, a grocery section and a DIY department, currently employs a team of 15 people.

Tracey is a member of the recently formed group, Stronger Together, which is run under the auspices of the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce.

